UNITED NATIONS An aid convoy was struck while travelling to Orem, in Aleppo governorate, a United Nations spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman could not confirm if it was an air strike. Syrian or Russian warplanes bombed aid trucks near Aleppo late on Monday after a fragile week-long ceasefire ended, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)