UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday that those using "ever more destructive weapons" in Syria are committing war crimes and that the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo is worse than a slaughterhouse.

Russian or Syrian warplanes knocked a major Aleppo hospital out of service on Wednesday, hospital workers said, and ground forces intensified an assault on the city's besieged rebel sector, in a battle that has become a potentially decisive turning point in the civil war.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)