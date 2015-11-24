Scottish parliament backs bid for new independence referendum
EDINBURGH/LONDON The Scottish parliament on Tuesday backed a bid to hold a new independence referendum in 2018 or 2019, but the British government immediately rejected the proposal.
UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday expressed alarm at the downing of a Russian plane along the Turkish-Syrian border and voiced the hope that all countries involved in air campaigns in Syria would take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.
"He urges all relevant parties to take urgent measures with a view to de-escalate the tensions," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. "He hopes that a credible and thorough review will clarify the events and help prevent future recurrences."
"(Ban) urges all those who are engaged in military activities in Syria, especially air campaigns, to maximize operational measures to avoid unintended consequences," he added.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has agreed to pay 214 million pounds in fines and compensation for investors to settle a probe over a 2014 accounting fraud that sparked the biggest crisis in its near 100-year history.