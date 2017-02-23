GENEVA The mediator of U.N.-led Syria talks in Geneva said on Thursday he would hold bilateral meetings on Friday to work out the procedure of the round of talks and to create a work plan.

After an opening ceremony in which the Syrian delegations sat opposite each other, Staffan de Mistura told reporters that it would be his dream to bring two delegations together for direct talks, but there was still work to be done.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish)