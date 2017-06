Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov speaks during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, NY, U.S. April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS Russia's deputy U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, condemned on Friday "illegitimate" U.S. strikes in Syria and said the consequences for regional and international stability could be extremely serious.

He described the U.S. strike - over a deadly toxic gas attack - as "attempt to distract attention from the many victims amongst the peaceful population in Iraq and Syria caused by unilateral actions."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)