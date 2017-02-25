GENEVA U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura considers that a "horrific terrorist attack" in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday was an attempt to derail the Syria peace talks taking place in Geneva, his office said in an emailed statement.

"Spoilers were always expected, and should continue to be expected, to try to influence the proceedings of the talks. It is in the interest of all parties who are against terrorism and are committed to a political process in Syria not to allow these attempts to succeed," the statement said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish)