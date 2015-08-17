Members of the United Nations Security Council address a resolution to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria during a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council expressed support for Syria mediation efforts on Monday, but in a rare move Venezuela dissociated itself from references in the statement to a political transition and a transitional governing body.

The 15-member council only adopts statements by consensus. The text was drafted by the five permanent members, the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France, following a briefing by U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura nearly three weeks ago.

De Mistura proposed inviting Syria's warring parties to take part in four U.N.-led working groups on how to implement a roadmap to peace, since the groups were not ready to hold formal peace talks.

The U.N. statement supports de Mistura's plan to work towards "political negotiations and a political transition" based on the Geneva Communique, a roadmap adopted by world powers in June 2012 calling for political transition while leaving the role of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad unresolved.

It demands all parties work towards implementing the Geneva Communique, which includes "the establishment of an inclusive transitional governing body with full executive powers."

Venezuela's U.N. Ambassador Rafael Ramirez said his country disagreed with these references but reaffirmed its support for de Mistura's efforts.

"This council must be impartial and objective in dealing with the Syrian crisis; disregarding first of all the legitimacy of the government of President Bashar al-Assad violates the sovereignty of these people," Ramirez told the council after the statement was adopted.

He also complained that the 10 elected members of the council were not involved in the initial drafting of the statement and were only included once it had been agreed by the five permanent members.

The U.N. statement requests Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon report back on the next phase of Syria mediation within 90 days. The council expressed grave alarm that the Syrian conflict has become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.

A Syrian government crackdown on a pro-democracy movement in 2011 led to an armed uprising. Radical Islamic State militants have since seized on the chaos to declare a caliphate in territory they have seized in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

The United Nations has said that some 250,000 people have been killed and an estimated 7.6 million are internally displaced. Another 4 million people have fled Syria.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)