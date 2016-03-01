GENEVA Senior Syrian officials have told the United Nations children's agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization they can plan a nationwide child immunisation campaign, UNICEF chief Anthony Lake said on Tuesday.

The campaign will require sustained access to areas now under siege in Syria's civil war - in which a temporary cessation of hostilities deal took force on Saturday - and will mean both the Syrian government and armed opposition groups facilitating access across the country, he said.

Lake, visiting Syria for the first time in two years, said he saw "shops open for business, people walking freely, children learning in classrooms above ground instead of huddling in basements for fear of snipers. Even in the shattered old city of Homs, people displaced by the fighting are returning".

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)