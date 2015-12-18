UNITED NATIONS There must be decisions on what kind of transitional unity government Syria should have within the next month or two, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kerry also said talks between the Syrian opposition and government aimed at reaching agreement on a unity government were not likely to start before mid to late January.

Lavrov added that it would be possible to reach an agreement on a unity government for Syria within six months.

