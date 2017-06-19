FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford testifies at a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the defense budget Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The United States is working to restore a "deconfliction" communications line with Russia meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria, the top U.S. general said on Monday, after Moscow cut it off after the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet on Sunday.

Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there was still communications between a U.S. air operations centre in Qatar and Russian forces on the ground in Syria but added: "We'll work diplomatically and military in the coming hours to reestablish deconfliction."

(This version of the story was refiled to correct the spelling of 'clash' in paragraph one)

