WASHINGTON The United States on Friday condemned separate attacks this week against civilians in Syria, including those at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Damascus.

"The United States strongly condemns attacks this week against Syrian civilians, who continue to suffer from both the Assad regime and violent extremist groups," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said.

"We also condemn and are deeply concerned by ISIL's (Islamic State's) attacks this week against the besieged Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in southern Damascus," Harf added in the statement.

