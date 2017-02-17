Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
BONN, Germany Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told nations opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that the U.S. would not cooperate militarily with Russia until it stopped labelling all Assad's opponents as terrorists, a Western diplomat said on Friday.
"In the discussion, he made it clear that there would not be military cooperation until the Russians accepted that not all the opposition are terrorists," the diplomat said.
He was speaking after Tillerson held his first joint talks with countries that oppose Assad, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France and Britain.
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Andrea Shalal)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.