LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
WASHINGTON The United States on Saturday welcomed a 48-hour cease-fire in southern Syria and called on the Syrian government to honour its commitments during that period.
"We will judge this initiative by the results, not the words," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "The opposition should similarly halt attacks to allow the ceasefire to endure - and hopefully be extended - and humanitarian aid to reach those in need."
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.