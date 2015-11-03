WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was premature for the Russian government to invite Syrian opposition to talks in Russia.

Russian media reported that Syrian government officials and members of the country's splintered opposition could meet in Moscow next week.

"We think it's premature," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said.

She said there would come a time when it would be appropriate but that for now nations involved in diplomatic efforts on Syria's conflict should concentrate on what was agreed on in talks last week in Vienna.

