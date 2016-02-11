MUNICH The U.S. State Department on Thursday dismissed Russian claims that it had carried out air strikes on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

"Claims made by Russian officials of U.S. air strikes in Aleppo are false," a senior State Department official said.

"‎There have been no U.S. missions flown in or around Aleppo today."

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that two U.S. aircraft had bombed the Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and that Russian planes had not been operating in the area.

A Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State military coalition specifically denied the Russian allegation that U.S. forces had bombed Aleppo on Wednesday.

(This version of the story makes clear in the last paragraph that U.S. military denial did not come from Washington, but from U.S.-led coalition spokesman in Baghdad)

