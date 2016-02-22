WASHINGTON The United States condemned attacks by Islamic State in Syria on Sunday, the State Department said in a statement released on Monday amid a provisional ceasefire agreement with Russia on hostilities in the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Multiple bomb blasts in a southern district of Damascus killed at least 87 people on Sunday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, and twin car bombs killed at least 59 people in Homs, the monitoring group said.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner, in the statement, said the United States is committed to pursuing a political transition in Syria and called on all parties to begin a de-escalation of the civil war.

