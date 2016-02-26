WASHINGTON Russia has committed not to launch strikes against Syrian groups the United States considers to be part of the moderate opposition, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, hours before a cessation of hostilities in Syria was due to start.

It is "put-up or shut-up time" for Russia, which supports the Syrian government, to show whether it is serious about halting the fighting, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a news briefing.

