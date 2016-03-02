WASHINGTON The United States is concerned about reports of Syrian government tank and artillery attacks against civilians in several areas as well as possible use of chemical weapons by the government since Saturday's ceasefire, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about reports of Syrian regime tank and artillery attacks against civilians near Latakia, near Homs and Hama, as well as around Damascus," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a news briefing.

He said the United States had shared the reports with other members of the International Syria Support Group, including Russia and Iran, and urged all sides to exercise restraint. Russia and Iran support the Syrian government in its war against opposition groups.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)