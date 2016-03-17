WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department, responding to a Kurdish bid for autonomy in northern Syria, said it did not recognised self-governed zones inside the war-torn country and was working for a unified, non-sectarian state under different leadership.

"We don't support self-ruled, semi-autonomous zones inside Syria. We just don't," said State Department spokesman John Kirby.

"What we want to see is a unified, whole Syria that has in place a government that is not led by (President) Bashar al-Assad that is responsive to the Syrian people. Whole, unified, non-sectarian Syria, that's the goal," Kirby said, adding that other countries supported that aim as well.

