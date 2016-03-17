North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked by U.S.
PYONGYANG North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department, responding to a Kurdish bid for autonomy in northern Syria, said it did not recognised self-governed zones inside the war-torn country and was working for a unified, non-sectarian state under different leadership.
"We don't support self-ruled, semi-autonomous zones inside Syria. We just don't," said State Department spokesman John Kirby.
"What we want to see is a unified, whole Syria that has in place a government that is not led by (President) Bashar al-Assad that is responsive to the Syrian people. Whole, unified, non-sectarian Syria, that's the goal," Kirby said, adding that other countries supported that aim as well.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.