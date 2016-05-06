WASHINGTON The White House on Friday said the Assad government's attacks on civilians in Syria had made opposition groups reluctant to participate in political talks, which were moving more slowly than the United States would like.

"Opposition leaders are understandably reluctant to come to the table with people who are at the very same time authorizing military assaults against their constituents," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. "So, we haven't seen as much progress in these political talks as we would like to see."

