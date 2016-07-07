WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was deeply disturbing that Syrian forces were continuing attacks in areas such as Aleppo and the Damascus suburbs and urged Russia to exert pressure on the Syrian government to halt such attacks.

State Department spokesman John Kirby also told a news briefing that the reports of the continued attacks were received despite the fact that violence had been "broadly reduced" during a 72-hour ceasefire announced by the Syrian army on Wednesday.

