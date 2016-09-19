NEW YORK The United States said on Monday it was working to extend a cessation of hostilities agreement in Syria but called on Russia to first clarify a statement by the Syrian army that the truce was over.

"Our arrangement is with Russia, which is responsible for the Syrian regime's compliance, so we expect Russia to clarify their position," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. There had been a measure of reduced violence since the truce was agreed but not seven consecutive days of calm as called for under the deal, Kirby added.

