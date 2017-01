U.S. President Barack Obama, seated with Secretary of State John Kerry, delivers opening remarks before a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 Summit, at West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during a joint news conference with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi, India, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

HANGZHOU, China U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that many technical issues on a U.S.-Russia deal on Syria have been worked out but a couple of tough issues remain.

The U.S. has agreed to meet with the Russian side again on Monday to bridge the gap on a couple of remaining points, he told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

