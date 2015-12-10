LONDON The United States wants Turkey to do more to stem the flow of cash and money which is crossing the border from militants in Syria and Iraq, senior U.S. Treasury official Adam Szubin said on Thursday.

"We are looking to the Turks to do more," Szubin, acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence with the U.S. Treasury, said in London. "Securing that border would pay major dividends."

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Guy Faulconbridge)