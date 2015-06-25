BEIRUT Islamic State fighters killed at least 20 Kurdish civilians and wounded at least 15 more people in an attack on a village south of the Syrian town of Kobani, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday.

The people were killed and wounded by targeted gunshots or shelling in the village of Brakh Bootan and included women and children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Five Islamic State fighters were also killed.

Islamic State launched a deadly attack on Kobani earlier on Thursday and set off a car bomb. A second car bomb explosion was heard inside Kobani, the Observatory said.

