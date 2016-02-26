UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously demanded that all parties to the civil war in Syria comply with the terms of a U.S.-Russian deal on a "cessation of hostilities" due to take effect at midnight local time (2200 GMT).

The demand was included in a resolution drafted jointly by Russia and the United States that also urged the government and opposition to resume U.N.-brokered peace talks. U.N. Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura said he intends to reconvene peace talks on March 7.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)