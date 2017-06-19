Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria would retain the right to self- defence, and said the United States would work to keep lines of communication open with Russia amid new tensions.
Russia warned the United States on Monday that it would view as targets any planes flying west of the Euphrates River after the U.S. Army brought down a jet near Raqqa.
"It's important and crucial that we keep lines of communication open to deconflict potential issues," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters in a briefing.
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.
LONDON Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of London and Birmingham on Saturday to prevent far-right demonstrators from clashing with rival anti-fascism groups on a day of protest following deadly attacks in Britain.