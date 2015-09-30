WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday it was too early to tell what targets Russian military strikes were hitting inside Syria but it was clear Moscow was ramping up support for President Bashar al-Assad.

"The Department of Defense is obviously reviewing the ongoing Russian military activity inside of Syria," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

"It's too early for me to say exactly what targets they were aiming at and what targets were eventually hit," Earnest said.

There have been conflicting reports on whether the Russian attacks were aimed at supporting Assad or targeting Islamic State in that country.

Earnest said President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their meeting Monday that it was a priority that tactical, practical conversations were held between their militaries to avoid conflicts.

"U.S. military officials have been in touch with their Russian counterparts to set up those conversations," Earnest said. Those military-to-military talks have not occurred "but I would expect they would begin in short order," he said.

Earnest said it was clear Moscow is making a significant military investment to prop up its main Middle East ally.

Earnest also defended the legality of U.S.-led strikes in Syria, something Russia has questioned.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Julia Edwards; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Bill Trott)