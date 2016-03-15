WASHINGTON The United States is monitoring Russia's withdrawal from Syria but it is too soon to tell what impact the move will have on the country's civil war or the region at large, the White House said on Tuesday.

"It’s obviously a move that we’ll be watching. The earliest indications are that the Russians are following through, but it’s still too early to determine on this point what impact it will have on the broader situation," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing

He adding that Russia did not give the United States direct advance notice of its decision to leave Syria.

