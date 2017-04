WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday condemned the recent wave of airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria, saying it was "particularly appalled" by a recent strike on a hospital that killed dozens, including children and doctors.

"We strongly condemn the wave of airstrikes and shelling that have killed more than 60 people in Aleppo in just the last 24 hours," spokesman Josh Earnest said.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)