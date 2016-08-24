Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday condemned the use of chemical weapons by Syria, after a probe by the United Nations found that Syrian government troops were responsible for two toxic gas attacks.
"It is now impossible to deny that the Syrian regime has repeatedly used industrial chlorine as a weapon against its own people," U.S. National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
"The United States will work with our international partners to seek accountability through appropriate diplomatic mechanisms," Price said. "We urge all UN member states and parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, including Russia and Iran, to participate in this effort."
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.