WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday condemned the use of chemical weapons by Syria, after a probe by the United Nations found that Syrian government troops were responsible for two toxic gas attacks.

"It is now impossible to deny that the Syrian regime has repeatedly used industrial chlorine as a weapon against its own people," U.S. National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"The United States will work with our international partners to seek accountability through appropriate diplomatic mechanisms," Price said. "We urge all UN member states and parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, including Russia and Iran, to participate in this effort."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Peter Cooney)