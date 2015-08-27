BEIRUT Warring sides in Syria have agreed to facilitate an evacuation of wounded people from a town at the Lebanese border and two villages in the northwest of the country, and to extend a two-day ceasefire for another day, sources on both sides said.

A ceasefire between the Syrian army and the Lebanese group Hezbollah on one hand, and Syrian insurgents on the other, came into effect in the town of Zabadani and the Lebanese border and the two villages of Kefraya and al-Foua on Thursday.

Sources on both sides said the evacuation of wounded would begin on Friday. One of the sources, who is close to the Syrian government side, said the talks were continuing over other matters including a withdrawal of fighters from Zabadani, and an evacuation of civilians from the Shi'ite villages.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)