Nineteen dead after shootouts with police in Mexico's Sinaloa state
MEXICO CITY Nineteen people were killed in Mexico's northwestern state of Sinaloa late on Friday in a run of related shootouts between police and gunmen, state authorities said.
BEIRUT The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia aims to "liberate" the area between Azaz and Jarablus held by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels, a YPG commander said in a statement relayed on a social networking feed by a U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces official.
Commander Sipan Hemo did not give a timeline or details of plans to take the area, which was seized by the Turkey-backed rebels last autumn from Islamic State, but said he regarded Turkey as an occupying force there.
His comments, in a statement to a Kurdish newspaper, were distributed by Naser Haj Mansour, a senior official in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is a leading component.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off celebrations on Saturday to mark the country's 150th birthday amid heavy security as many citizens braved incessant rains and long delays to reach the main site in the nation's capital.