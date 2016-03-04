BEIRUT The Syrian Kurdish YPG group said armed opposition groups in the Aleppo area had not respected a cessation of hostilities agreement, accusing them of attacking the mainly Kurdish Sheikh Maksoud district of Aleppo and other areas near the city.

A YPG report said the factions had "not abided by the ceasefire and halt to hostile operations".

"On the contrary they resumed fierce attacks and random bombardment, specifically of Sheikh Maksoud," it said.

Opposition groups have meanwhile accused the YPG of breaking the ceasefire and launching attacks since it came into effect on Saturday. The opposition accuses the YPG of coordinating with Damascus, a charge the YPG denies.

The YPG also accused opposition groups of breaching the agreement in areas north of Aleppo city. "They did not abide by the announced truce and continued their attacks on the city of Afrin and nearby villages and all positions that are under the control of the People's Protection Units (YPG)," it said.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)