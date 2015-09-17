MOSCOW Moscow's military support for Damascus is aimed at fighting terrorism, safeguarding Syria's statehood and preventing a "total catastrophe" in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference.

Zakharova added Moscow was ready to share information on its military support for the Syrian government troops with Washington through "appropriate channels", criticising the United States for discussing the issue publicly through media.

