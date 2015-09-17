Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
MOSCOW Moscow's military support for Damascus is aimed at fighting terrorism, safeguarding Syria's statehood and preventing a "total catastrophe" in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference.
Zakharova added Moscow was ready to share information on its military support for the Syrian government troops with Washington through "appropriate channels", criticising the United States for discussing the issue publicly through media.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)
WASHINGTON Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken over the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday.