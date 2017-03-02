Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
GENEVA A senior member of the main Syrian opposition said on Thursday the prospects for progress after a week of peace talks in Geneva were "very dim."
"We are convinced that there is no military solution, we are going for a political solution," Basma Kodmani, a negotiator for the High Negotiations Committee, told a side event in Geneva.
"But there is no prospect as you can tell from the end of this second week or 10 days of talks here in Geneva. The prospects are very dim."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
VIENNA The United Nations special mediator for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, wants to start a fresh round of talks between Syrian factions on July 10, his office said on Saturday.