The coffin of Carly Lovett is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the Tunisia terror attack, to a hearse at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

LONDON Britain is considering whether it could and should do more to help defeat Islamic State militants in Syria after a deadly attack in Tunisia last week killed up to 30 of its nationals, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

As part of a U.S.-led coalition against IS, Britain conducts regular air strikes in neighbouring Iraq and flies drones over Syria to gather intelligence on the militant group.

But unlike some other coalition partners it does not carry out strikes against IS in Syria after Cameron lost a 2013 parliamentary vote on the issue.

Cameron had sought approval to strike Syrian government forces to punish them for what he said was an appalling chemical weapons attack, but was unexpectedly voted down.

On Wednesday, in light of last week's attack in Tunisia, Cameron's spokeswoman said his government was taking another look at its overall strategy in the region.

"A lot has happened since the chemical weapons attack," said the spokeswoman, citing the Tunisia killings and the gunman's possible links to Islamic State.

"Therefore the prime minister is clear that we should absolutely be thinking about: 'Are we doing enough and in the right areas to tackle ISIL?'" she said, using another acronym for Islamic State.

Alongside efforts to tackle radicalisation and to improve governance in the region, she said the government was considering whether it could do more "on the ground in Iraq and supporting, with our partners, in Syria."

Cameron has repeatedly said he would seek parliament's approval to conduct any air strikes inside Syria.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon urged lawmakers to reconsider the issue of air strikes in Syria, following Britain's May general election.

"It is a new parliament and I think members of parliament will want to think very carefully about how we best deal with ISIL and the illogicality of ISIL not respecting the borderlines," Fallon told BBC radio.

"They don't differentiate between Syria and Iraq, they are establishing this evil caliphate across both countries."

