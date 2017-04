ISTANBUL Three soldiers were killed and six wounded in clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) insurgents in southeastern Hakkari province on Friday, the military said in a statement.

Security sources earlier told Reuters four soldiers had been killed and six wounded. The fighting is the latest in a wave of violence between the army and the PKK in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)