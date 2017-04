DIYARBAKIR, Turkey The Turkish military on Tuesday opened fire into Syria after one person was killed and a second wounded by rocket artillery from across the border, security sources said.

The area from which the fire originated on the Syrian side of the border is controlled by Islamic State, broadcaster NTV said. The rocket fire landed near a high school in the town of Kilis, the sources said.

