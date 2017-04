A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants killed three Turkish soldiers in an attack on an army battalion in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak on Thursday, the military said in a statement.

Helicopters and a commando unit have been dispatched to the area, the army said, adding that the operation was still underway.

