ISTANBUL Any security measures Turkey will take at its Syrian frontier will be entirely aimed at protecting its own border security, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"To interpret our border security measures as 'Turkey is going to war'... is not very rational," Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference after local media carried reports Erdogan is considering the creation of a buffer zone across the border, where Kurdish militia and Islamist militants vie for control.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)