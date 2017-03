ANKARA Turkey will increase security measures along its border with Syria, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 30 people at a border town.

"We have convened with security officials and planned the steps that we will be taking," Davutoglu told a news conference.

"Measures on our border with Syria will continue, and will be increased."

