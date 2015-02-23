ISTANBUL The British authorities will be responsible if three London schoolgirls who travelled to Turkey last week and are believed to be en route to Syria are not found, deputy prime minister Bulent Arinc said on Monday.

Arinc said the search for the girls was continuing but that the British authorities had informed Turkey too late of their arrival in Istanbul.

Thousands of foreigners from more than 80 nations including Britain, other parts of Europe, China and the United States have joined the ranks of Islamic State and other radical groups in Syria and Iraq, many crossing through Turkey.

Turkey has said it needs more detailed and faster information from Western intelligence agencies to intercept them.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)