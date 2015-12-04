Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA German reconnaissance planes will soon arrive in Turkey's Incirlik air base to support the U.S.-led coalition's fight against Islamic State, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a trip to Azerbaijan, Davutoglu also said the government was considering structural measures to compensate for the economic impact of Russian sanctions and that it could support affected companies in sectors including tourism and agriculture.

Turkey, which has been seeking to diversify its sources of imported energy to decrease its dependence on Russia, may buy more than the planned 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) from Azerbaijan, Davutoglu also said.

