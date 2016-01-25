ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained 10 people suspected of recruiting for Islamic State, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday, although it was not clear if the detentions were linked to a suicide bombing in Istanbul this month.

Anti-terror police launched an early morning raid on a street in the capital Ankara after monitoring of the group determined that members were in communication with people in the conflict zone, Anadolu said.

Militant group Islamic State, which controls large areas of neighbouring Syria and Iraq, has been blamed for four bombings in Turkey since June. The most recent was on Jan. 12 when a suicide bomber walked into a group of German tourists visiting Istanbul's Sultanahmet historical area, killing 10 of them.

The attack was blamed by Turkish authorities on a Saudi-born Syrian member of Islamic State who had recently arrived from Syria and had registered in Istanbul as a refugee.

