ANKARA U.S.-led coalition drones struck an Islamic State explosives depot in the northern Syrian town of Dabiq after receiving intelligence from Ankara, Turkish military sources said on Sunday.

Two Islamic State militants outside the building were killed in the attack and several others were thought to have been inside when the drones struck, they said.

