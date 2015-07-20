ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned those responsible for a "terrorist attack" that killed 28 people and wounded 100 others in the town of Suruc near the Syrian border.

Turkish officials said the attack earlier on Monday outside a cultural centre may have been a suicide bombing by Islamic State militants.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint news conference with the head of the Turkish Cypriot administration during an official visit to Nicosia. His comments were broadcast live by TRT television.

