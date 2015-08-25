WASHINGTON The United States and Turkey have finalised technical details on an agreement to include Turkey in an international effort to bring down the Islamic State, fully integrating Turkey into the U.S.-led coalition's air strikes against the militant group, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It could take a few days to put these technical arrangements into place at the operational level. We believe that Turkey is committed to fully participating as soon as possible," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said at a media briefing.

Cook said the United States is continuing to discuss border operations with Turkey.

