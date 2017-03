ISTANBUL Turkey has strong differences with Iran over policy in Syria and Iraq, and Tehran's sectarian policies are a danger to the region, but there is no crisis between the two countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

In an interview on Turkey's Kanal 24 television, Cavusoglu said Turkey had always supported Iran and wanted to keep good relations with it, but called on Tehran to refrain from "allegations and slander", without specifying what he was referring to.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)