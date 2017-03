Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DOHA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkish troops had been stationed at a military base in northern Iraq at the request of Iraq's leader since 2014, al-Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

"Elements of the army have been at Camp Bashiqa at (Iraqi Prime Minister Haider) al-Abadi's request since 2014," said Erdogan.

The Turkish leader also blamed the policies of neighbouring Iraq and Iran for the rise of sectarianism in Syria.

